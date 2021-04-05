Oculus Rift S Stock Empties, ‘Won’t Be Replenished’

Facebook confirmed to UploadVR that “generally speaking” stock of the PC-only Oculus Rift S VR headset won’t be replenished going forward.

While you still might be able to get the headset in some online stores, the confirmation effectively marks the end of Facebook’s PC-only line of VR headsets which started shipping to consumers five years ago. Facebook previously announced this would happen but, as of this writing in the United States, Rift S can’t be found for sale through its official websites nor can it be purchased new on Amazon and it appears unavailable in some physical Best Buy stores.

Rift S was made by Lenovo and started shipping in 2019 for $399 alongside the original standalone Quest. It replaced the original Rift which started shipping to consumers in 2016. Facebook added a USB-powered PC mode to Quest, though, and focused its efforts on adding new features to that system while the PC-only Rift S languished. The newer, lighter, and more powerful Quest 2 started selling in late 2020 for $299 and, in less than six months, outsold all previous Facebook VR efforts combined.

“Rift S is still available for sale currently in some channels around the world, but as we announced last year, we plan to stop selling Rift S in 2021,” a Facebook representative told UploadVR over email. “Generally speaking, as channels sell out of stock, they won’t be replenished moving forward.”

Facebook’s executives believe Quest 2 is on course to become the first “mainstream” VR headset and the company continues to hire at an extraordinary rate. Nearly 20% of Facebook’s employees work on areas related to VR and AR technology, and future Quest headsets are likely to include face tracking technology.