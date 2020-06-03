Rinlo Shows Steampunk VR Platforming In Launch Trailer, Demo Coming

Third-person VR platforming game Rinlo hits Early Access later this month, and its launch trailer gives us our best look yet.

Whereas the first trailer for GuraShop’s upcoming adventure game seemed mainly comprised of pre-rendered scenes, this new footage seems to be 100% gameplay based. Rinlo exhibits the same kind of diorama-sized platforming antics as Moss or Astro Bot; you control a young girl named Agatha that sets out on a journey to learn the secrets behind her parents.

The trailer shows plenty of traversal, but we also get a better look at Rinlo’s first-person interactions, in which players embody the protagonist to complete puzzles and minigames. Plus there’s a view of the game’s steampunk-style robotic enemies. All-in-all it’s looking quite promising if a little rough around the edges, but this is going to be an Early Access release, don’t forget.

To that point, you’ll also be able to try the game before you buy it. Rinlo will be getting a free demo as part of the Steam Summer Game Festival that kicks off on June 9th. We just included the game in our list of the biggest VR titles headed your way in June.

In Early Access, the game will include the first four chapters of the experience, with more being added over time. The full version of Rinlo is expected to launch around October or November 2020.

Rinlo hits Steam on June 23rd with support for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets. Will you be checking the game out? Let us know in the comments below!