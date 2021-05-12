Roblox On Quest ‘Makes Perfect Sense’ Says CEO

A Roblox Quest port could happen – co-founder and CEO David Baszucki thinks the headset is one of many platforms that make “perfect sense” for the world-building hit.

Baszucki said as much during Roblox Corporation’s end-of-quarter earnings call (as spotted on Reddit). Asked if Roblox could come to other platforms, he replied that he wants to see it “on all devices”.

Roblox Quest Could Happen

“And we’ve really innovated around this on phone tablet, computer, and Xbox console, showing that developers can create content that when pushed to our cloud, runs on all of these devices as well as auto translates into multiple languages,” the CEO explained.

“So absolutely long term, Switch, PlayStation, Quest, all of these platforms make perfect sense for Roblox.”

Roblox does, of course, already support VR headsets on PC, and has done since 2016. Users can even create VR-specific games. Bringing the game to Quest, though, would no doubt be a challenge given the reduced power of the platform. Perhaps the app could take the approach VRChat did, letting users build for both platforms but not allowing content that grows too large or demanding for Quest onto the platform.

Baszucki didn’t offer any days for any additional details for possible ports but did reiterate that this was a “logical platform” for the game. It’s worth pointing out that the PlayStation version of the game could end up supporting either PSVR or the new PS5 VR headset, too.

Do you want to see a Roblox Quest port? Let us know in the comments below!