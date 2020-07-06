Rockstar Making New Open World AAA VR Game!

Related Posts
- Rockstar 'AAA Open World' VR Game In Development At LA Noire VR Studio
A new Rockstar 'AAA' VR Game is in development if a LinkedIn listing from a…
- Gearbox Is Making A Penn and Teller VR Game
Here's one of PAX East's more unexpected VR reveals; Borderlands dev Gearbox is making a…
- 5 Other Rockstar Game Franchises We Want To See In VR
Rockstar Games is one of the most prolific game studios on the entire planet. Each…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This