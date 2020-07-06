Rockstar ‘AAA Open World’ VR Game In Development At LA Noire VR Studio

A new Rockstar ‘AAA’ VR Game is in development if a LinkedIn listing from a VR developer is to be believed.

Sydney-based Videogames Deluxe (labeled Video Games Deluxe in the following link but credited in its games at Videogames Deluxe) last week posted an update on its profile (first spotted on Reddit), stating that the team was “gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar.”

Well, that’s one way to kick Monday off.

New Rockstar VR Game?

Crucially, Videogames Deluxe is the team that handled the 2017 Rockstar VR game, LA Noire: The VR Case Files on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, along with a later port to PSVR. The team isn’t listed as the developer on the game’s Steam page, but you can clearly see the company listed first in the game’s credits in this video.

In fact, original LA Noire director Brendan McNamara maintained his role on the new version and works at the studio. The original game was developed by Team Bondi, former members of which are also with this studio.

We’ve reached out to Rockstar itself for confirmation.

Videogames Deluxe is looking for Senior Programmers, an Engine Programmer, a Designer and an Animator to work on the “ground breaking” project. No other details about the new Rockstar VR game were announced, but we’d obviously love to know if this was an all-new game or perhaps a port of one of its existing titles.

A few years ago, HTC told UploadVR that Rockstar wasn’t ‘done’ with VR, and we’ve since seen a very decent mod that brings VR support to the juggernaut hit that is Grand Theft Auto V on PC. We’ve also written about how Red Dead Redemption 2 seems like a perfect fit for a VR port. Then again, with so many Team Bondi members on the team, perhaps a VR sequel to LA Noire is on the cards.

If this is true then this could be the next big VR game to look forward to after March’s release of Half-Life: Alyx.

What do you think this new Rockstar VR game could be? Let us know in the comments below!