5 Guesses For Rockstar’s New Open World VR Game

By the looks of things, we’re getting a new Rockstar VR game sometime in the future.

Earlier this week, we reported that Videogames Deluxe, the developer behind LA Noire: The VR Case Files, is hiring for a brand new ‘open world AAA’ game for Rockstar. Naturally, the internet set ablaze with rumors and speculation; will this be a brand new game or a port of one of the company’s many iconic releases?

We have a few suggestions of our own. Below are our five best guesses for what Rockstar’s new VR game will end up being,

LA Noire 2

Let’s start with probably our most ambitious but perhaps still logical guess. The team behind this new project not only worked on LA Noire: The VR Case Files but also features many of the developers that worked on the original game at Team Bondi. It would make sense that that team would want to develop a fully fleshed out sequel with VR integrated from the very beginning.

And LA Noire does seem like a perfect fit for headsets; emotion-driven interrogations, crime scene investigations and cinematic shootouts all found a great home in The VR Case Files. Plus, in 2011, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive labeled LA Noire as a ‘strong franchise’ for the company. Given how much time Rockstar takes with its games, a sequel still doesn’t seem off the table.

GTA V VR

Okay, let’s get to the more obvious stuff. Everyone and their mother wants GTAV in VR; so much so that even fan-made mods that implement support on PC are some of the most popular VR experiences out there. Driving around Los Santos and causing carnage in combat would be sure to sell plenty of headsets.

Plus GTAV was just confirmed for PS5 at Sony’s digital showcase last month. We couldn’t think of a better way to sell PSVR 2 to new fans than to get GTAV up and running on it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 VR

The same basic logic for GTAV applies here too. Red Dead Redemption 2 might not have ended up being quite the runaway success its predecessor or GTAV was (at least from a critical consensus) but it makes a ton of sense for VR. We’ve written before about how the game’s convoluted control scheme could be dramatically streamlined inside headsets, for example.

GTA4/Red Dead Redemption VR

It also stands to reason that if we already got a PS3/360-era VR port in The VR Case Files, we could see others. Red Dead, in particular, would be a welcome addition to any VR library. Still, with the increase in horsepower afforded by new consoles, we’d hope to see perhaps a fresher game get the VR treatment.

Something Brand New

If it were up to us, though, we’d probably tick this box. As much as we’d love to see Rockstar’s existing catalog come to VR, we’d much rather see a brand new game built from the ground up for these devices. Similar to how Valve opted to develop an all-new Half-Life exclusively for VR, this is the only way you can create a truly native experience that really shows what the platform can do.

What about you? What do you want Rockstar’s new VR game to be? Let us know in the comments below.