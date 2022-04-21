Rooms of Realities Is A VR Co-Op Escape Room Compilation

Escape room games are a dime a dozen in VR, but Rooms of Realities hopes to stand out from the pack.

Announced today for a 2022 release, Rooms of Realities is developed by Bluekey and published by Yupitergrad developer, Gamedust. The game is described as an “anthology” of various escape room levels with a central mystery that connects each of its environments. The game can be played in either single-player or with friends in co-op.

Check out a trailer for the game below.

Rooms of Realities Revealed

The footage shows players as Meta avatars solving various challenges. Some puzzles are simple keypad combinations whereas others see players handcuffed to surfaces and working against the clock.

Currently, Rooms of Realities is announced for Steam where it will launch in early access. Bluekey plans to add new maps and challenges to the game as it keeps it in early access for an estimated 2 – 3 months. A release on Meta platforms is also likely given that the game uses the company’s avatars.

This isn’t the only project Gamedust is working on right now. It’s also integrating VR support into Forklift Simulator and, just last week, announced Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station for release later this year.

Are you going to be trying out Rooms of Realities? Let us know in the comments below!