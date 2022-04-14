Supply Chain Analyst: PSVR 2 And Apple Headset Delayed To 2023

A prominent display supply chain analyst thinks PSVR 2 and Apple’s headset are delayed to 2023.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted the claim in reference to DSCC’s latest Biannual Augmented and Virtual Reality Display Technologies and Market Report.

In late February, YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole claimed to have sources for PSVR2’s launch window being Q1 2023.

Sony hasn’t yet announced a release window for PlayStation VR2, but opened signups in February to be notified when preorders launch. As such, we can’t be sure whether this is truly a delay or Sony’s plan all along.

We asked Young how confident he was in his claim about PSVR2. He told us that Sony will only have a very limited supply by year’s end, so any serious launch would have to happen in 2023.

Young also claims Apple’s headset is delayed to 2023. This echoes a report by Bloomberg in January, which claimed the product’s release may have slipped into 2023 due to “challenges related to overheating, cameras and software”. The overheating issue is said to be caused by trying to use a laptop grade processor in a lightweight headset.

In September, Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes had claimed mass production was scheduled for Q2 2022 in time for a release in the second half of the year, and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s November note predicted the headset could launch in Q4 2022.

Apple hasn’t even confirmed it’s working on such a headset, nevermind given a release window.