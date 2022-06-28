Ruinsmagus Release Date Confirmed: VR Dungeon Crawler Coming In July

Upcoming VR dungeon crawler, Ruinsmagus, finally has a release date.

The gorgeous RPG experience launches on Quest on July 7 and is now listed in the Coming Soon section of the Quest store. The game is also coming to PC on the same day even if Steam listing for the game doesn’t hold a release date just yet. You can, however, download a free demo of the game on the platform. Check out a trailer for the game below.

Ruinsmagus Release Date Confirmed

Ruinsmagus casts players as a member of the titular guild and sends them out into the ancient ruins that reside next to a small settlement. Across a full campaign you use magical abilities to battle your way through the dungeons, earning rewards and upgrading your character. Along the way, you’ll make friends with people in the camp and visit new areas to unlock more exploration options, too.

We got an early look at the game in May and were surprised to see just how much depth the experience offered. Alongside the gorgeous anime visuals, the game serves up a great control scheme and smart combat encounters that take the mechanics of VR into consideration. With developer CharacterBank promising over 25 missions in the full game, we’ll be interested to see how the campaign progresses over time.

Currently there’s no word on a possible PSVR or PSVR 2 release for the title, but we’ll keep you up to date on that. For now, you can follow updates on the game at the developer’s Discord. Will you be picking up Ruinsmagus next week? Let us know in the comments below!