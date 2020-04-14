Rumor: Resident Evil 8 Will Include PSVR Support, Releasing In 2021

We heard earlier this year that Resident Evil 8 is deep into development, will once again feature first-person gameplay, and features the same protagonist as 2017’s Resident Evil 7. Now, according to a recent report from Gematsu, it looks like VR support is once again planned.

UploadVR has not confirmed this rumor with any sources yet, but there is plenty of reason to believe that Gematsu’s source on the matter is accurate. Not only did the last chronological release in the series, Resident Evil 7, include full PSVR support from start to finish, but most of the DLC releases did as well and it was wildly successful. According to Capcom’s opt-in data tracking service, over 860,00 people have played the game in VR, which is 17% of players.

The big question is whether or not this means PSVR support on PS4, PSVR support on PS5, or PSVR 2 support on PS5. Or, perhaps, a mixture of the three in some way? Who knows.

Resident Evil 7 is a PSVR-exclusive title, and we were huge fans when the game released in 2017:

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard sets a new bar for survival horror games and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best games in the franchise’s long history. By uniting elements from the past, such as the slow pacing, focus on exploration, mind-bending puzzles, and desperation for survival, with the pulse-pounding first-person gameplay of the recent era of horror games, Capcom has crafted a veritable modern classic. Resident Evil 7 embraces virtual reality as a medium and proves that you don’t have to cut corners or make sacrifices to create a compelling VR experience.

You can read our full review of the game here. The Resident Evil series is a great fit for VR and if the recent reports are to be believed, we’re looking forward to experiencing the next entry in VR as well.

Editor’s Note: Additional reporting by Harry Baker.