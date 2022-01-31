Rumors Suggest Hideo Kojima Could Be Working On A PSVR 2 Game

Rumors and unconfirmed reports emerged over the weekend that suggest Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima could be working on a new game for PSVR 2.

Kojima Productions got PSVR2 prototypes back in November 2021. According to unconfirmed information that I’ve got, studio's upcoming smaller project could be a VR game/experience in collaboration with award-winning Virtual Reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart. pic.twitter.com/fAyF3OyCxk — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) January 28, 2022

The source of the rumors is the Twitter account Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks), pictured above. The tweet suggests that Kojima Productions “got PSVR2 prototypes back in November 2021” and the studio’s “upcoming smaller project could be a VR game/experience with award-winning Virtual Reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart.”

Tricart has worked on a variety of VR projects, seemingly more focused on immersive films and media than games specifically.

Now, we would encourage you to take this entire rumor with a major pinch of salt, as the tweet is incredibly vague, unsubstantiated and only cites “unconfirmed information.”

But, with that very important disclaimer out of the way, could there be any stock to this? Well, we do know that Kojima is fond of VR and said in September 2020 that he thought the next two to three years would be “major” for the technology and people working in it. He was also “really interested” in VR back in 2019, but at the time he wasn’t free enough to work on a game for it.

Kojima also spoke to Famitsu at the end of last year, which was originally published in Japanese. However, Siliconera’s Andrew Kiya gave a translated report on what he said, suggesting Kojima confirmed that his studio was working on two games – one “big” title and a second “new, challenging” title. The description of the second could be referring to a new IP, but it’s also possible that the challenge he describes related to working with a new medium, perhaps VR.

A tweet from Kojima on January 12 showed a new folder on a computer, which (when translated using Google Translate) is called something to the effect of ‘New Project’. Again, very vague, but we live in hope.

Overall, it’s all still super unsubstantiated but given some developers likely have their hands on PSVR 2 dev kits by now and we know Kojima is working on two new games, it’s not impossible. Let’s keep our ears peeled for more info in the future.

