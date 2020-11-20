Ryte: The Eye Of Atlantis Releases December 8 For PC VR

Immersive VR adventure game Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis is set to release on December 8 for PC VR.

The game was announced earlier this year and is a collaboration between Orichalcum Pictures and VR Connection, to create an experience that will allow players to explore the lost city of Atlantis in its final days. You will play as a character who has been sent back in time to Atlantis by the Historia Time Travel agency, filling the shoes of an Atlantean who recently broke out of prison.

Alongside the release date announcement, a new gameplay trailer was published with some commentary, which gives us a bit more insight into the inspiration behind the city’s design. The team were heavily inspired by Plato’s writings on Atlantis, but also the Disney movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire, which they say had a “great impact” on how the team looked at Atlantean technology.

Here’s a quote from the video on the game’s relative historical accuracy and inspirations:

“Ryte is a work of imagination, but we tried to base our visual world as much as possible on historical elements. Our setting is mostly Greek, with statues of Poseidon, sacred bulls, but we are also including Aztec and Egyptian elements. In order to give the player that feeling of awe and wonder, of deep strangeness everywhere he goes, we chose to make a city spreading upwards in a vast and empty land, with a sky filled with bright stars. It helps remind the player that he is very small in a gigantic world.”

Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis will be available on December 8 for PC VR on Steam and the Oculus Store.