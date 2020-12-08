Ryte: The Eye Of Atlantis Delayed Until January 27 2021

Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis was meant to release today for PC VR, but instead it’s been delayed until next month.

Orichalcum Pictures and developers VR Connection announced that the game will now release on January 27, 2021. Here’s the official statement:

Due to the remote work adjustments during the COVID-19 second lockdown in France which were necessary to keep everyone healthy, the current version of Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis did not quite reach the technical quality standards that the studio and us have set and wanted to achieve for the release on December 8th. With so much work and dedication put into this project we feel we owe the players to deliver the most polished experience and decided to postpone the release to January 27, 2021. We apologize to everyone who was expecting the game today. This decision was not an easy one to make. But achieving excellence is our goal and we apologize about the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Announced earlier this year, Ryte will let players explore the lost city of Atlantis in its final days. You are sent back in time to the ancient city by the Historia Time Travel agency, where you will embody an Atlantean who just broke out of prison.

We got a new gameplay trailer back only a few weeks ago, embedded above, and it looks like it’ll be good fun to explore the lost city in VR. While the development team stresses that the game is, of course, a work of imagination, it’s still aiming to be as historically accurate as possible with the environment and visuals. You’ll be in a Greek setting with accurate decorations for the time, such as statues of Poseidon and the like.

Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis will release for PC VR on January 27 and is available to wishlist on Steam now.