Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Coming Late 2022, Featured In Meta Showcase

An accidental leak has revealed a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 will debut at next week’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, and narrowed down its release window.

The Walking Dead VR subreddit caught a video that was publicly listed briefly on the Skydance Interactive YouTube Channel titled ‘TWDSS Ch2 Debut Trailer for Meta Gaming Showcase: Uncensored.’ The video has since been made private, but Skydance’s Saints & Sinners account confirmed the validity of the leak in the comments section of the post, saying:

Hello tourist. Your detective skills have been honed during your time in New Orleans. Sounds like you’ll all need to tune in to the Meta Gaming Showcase on 4/20 at 10am PST to learn more!

The video description in the screenshot posted to Reddit also reveals a rough release date – late 2022. While we previously knew that Chapter 2 would release this year, this gives us confirmation that we’re looking at later in the year and not anytime soon.

The description also only mentions that the game is coming to “Meta headsets.” Previously, Quest was the only properly confirmed platform, but that wasn’t to say others – like PSVR 2 – weren’t also on the horizon. However, given this trailer is being prepared for the Meta Gaming Showcase specifically, it’s no surprise that only Meta headsets are mentioned. We wouldn’t take this to be exclusivity confirmation just yet.

Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 was announced earlier this year. According to the phrasing of all the press materials, it looks like it won’t quite be a full-blown sequel, but still a standalone title that won’t require you to own or have played the first game. Kind of like a standalone expansion, rather than a full follow-up, then?

