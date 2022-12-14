Saints & Sinners: Chapter 2 Patched To Address Major Bugs

Skydance Interactive released a major patch for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution on the Quest platform today which the studio says should resolve many prominent issues.

UploadVR didn’t receive access to the highly anticipated sequel before its launch on December 1 and, in the days since, our reviewer has been playing the game and encountering a number of persistent bugs, including game crashes resulting in lost progress. We weren’t the only ones to encounter major issues as we noted similar reports from others. In the patch notes, which seem to suggest many of the issues encountered by our reviewer have been addressed, Skydance thanked players for their “patience and feedback”.

“Making games, especially ambitious VR games, can lead to unforeseen challenges,” wrote Dan Prigg, Head of Studio at Skydance Interactive, in a prepared statement sent to UploadVR. “We knew we really wanted – at least part of our player base – to be able to play the game over the holidays. Since the release of the game in early December, we have taken their feedback to heart and have been working tirelessly on improving the game AND polishing the PC and PSVR releases planned for next year. We are here in VR to stay and to bring the medium forward. We appreciate every ounce of support and patience that our players have shown us over the years.”

We need to assess how the latest update affects the game before we publish our review in the coming days. “Barring any bad surprises”, Skydance noted in the patch notes, its next update will be in 2023.

The title is scheduled for release for PC VR headsets in February 2023 and March 20th, 2023 for PSVR 2.

We’re pasting the full patch notes as provided by Skydance below:

Hello Tourists! Thanks for all your patience and feedback. It’s truly fuel in our figurative gastank chainsaw. We took our time because this is truly a monster patch. We wanted to adjust and test the game as much as we could heading into the holiday season. TLDR: We have massively improved the game. This improvement spans game stability (fewer crashes), game functionality (glitches, malfunctions, unintended situations) and visual fidelity (Texture clarity, lighting, etc) as well as corrected many issues you have brought to our attention.Physics, audio, game mechanics, no part of the game was spared!

PS.We have done our best at improving the game as much as we could. Barring any bad surprises our next update will be in the new year. Please keep the feedback coming on ourDISCORDand if you like our changes, the best way to let us know is with a positive review on the META store from you and all your Tourist friends!

VISUAL Improvements

Invisible walkers are now visible

Replaced low texture props with higher texture props: signs, bus channel list, Exile envelope

Addressed numerous popping and flickering visual issues

Adjusted the fog density in Bourbon Street

Added blood to the environment which was missing after key scenes

Corrected night mode visuals (This is now significantly darker / scarier). This was the original design that was supposed to ship at launch. This may make night mode a bit more challenging. Prepare accordingly.

Several visible seams in environments removed

Semi-invisible grenades are now fixed

Sap Gloves no longer have player’s thumb clip through geometry

Resting Place mattress now has the correct collision

Improved finale visual fidelity

Terrain textures have been improved

Improved set-dressing visuals across several maps

Corrected multiple floating assets

UV graffiti no longer floating

Added effects to opening scene

Added missing knobs to doors

Adjusted some doors to fit the door frame

Replaced mismatched doors

Blood decals on armored enemies removed

Added collision to areas players were getting stuck

Fixed visual clipping between props

Fixed ragdoll of specific enemy types

AUDIO Improvements

Added missing music to various scenes

Silencer is more effective at quieting weapons

Added SFX when bullets impact armor

Added ambience SFX to various areas

Added missing SFX to various prop interactions

Improved audio quality on specific event scenes

Improved spatial audio

Changed Boot Sequence music

Improved footstep SFX

Smoother SFX transitions as a player moves between indoor and outdoor areas

Chainsaw/Severing Improvements

Chainsaw fuel level now persists between travel locations

Chainsaw weight is consistent between travel locations

Humans now die when chainsaw-ed below the waist

Human Character Improvements

Polished human character interactions, dialogue, and animations

Improved instances of “barks”

Corrected missing lip sync and subtitles

Made it so human characters do not clip through objects

Corrected some of the Pawn King’s dialog

Tower human characters can no longer shoot through cover & barricades

Interrupting human characters in mid-conversation no longer breaks further interactions

Rewards given for completing optional missions

“Continuing” after death during “Off on the Wrong Foot” mission will no longer cause an awkward encounter with a human character

“Off on the Wrong Foot” walkers are able to enter room as intended

Interaction Improvements

Heavy Plating and Undersleeve Plating buffs are now shown in journal under vitals

Pulling grenade pin with mouth now works

Pulling the grenade trigger consistently releases the lever

Flares stored in Resting Place stash does not light them

Improved the weapon racks in the Resting Place

Resting Place area cleaned of some non-interactable items

Corrected Grenade Launcher reload highlight

Polished the Resting Place, i.e. placed items should stay in place

Polished tutorial tooltips

Corrected the orientation of some skiffs and floating maps

Critical climbable areas are now well marked with white paint

Improved player traversal around the radio station

Grabbing the semi-automatic handgun (FS92M) with silencer repeatedly no longer makes the weapon shrink

Recipes in journal have corrected names

Game Balancing

Loot spawn balancing pass

Reduced the loot spawn of the first mission

Night mode loot spawns on all maps at night

Sap gloves no longer disappear after travel or death

Corrected issues with the laser sight and storage

Corrected the duplication of items being spawned when returning to locations

Starting a New Game Tutorial will no longer transfer over the previous profile’s inventory

Tower Presence more active

Daily difficulty progression was audited and corrected

Decreased instances where walkers were unable to reach player

Added more enemies during specific encounters

Improved walker traversal around hotel

General Improvements