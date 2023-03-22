Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Now Available On PSVR 2 & PC VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is now available on PlayStation VR2 and PC VR.

Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 launched last December for Quest 2, featuring some pretty glaring bugs and issues that plagued the initial release. However, two weeks later developers Skydance Interactive patched the game to address those major bugs. In our review, which was published post-patch, we noted that the most severe and game-breaking bugs had seemingly been resolved, but some smaller pop-in issues still remained.

Three months later, the game is available on PC VR and PSVR 2. Players now also have the ability to transfer Chapter 1 save data from Meta, PC and PlayStation platforms to a copy of Chapter 2 on Meta, PC and PlayStation (Pico support for this feature is “arriving later this year”). Skydance also says that a day one patch for this version of the game includes improved environmental lighting, improved NPC animations and rebalanced armored enemies.

Skydance indicated that Retribution features platform-specific visual upgrades on PSVR 2. Exact details of those upgrades weren’t provided, but you can check out some footage in the PSVR 2 and PC VR launch trailer embedded above. On Quest 2, the game looks acceptable with lots of room for improvement – here’s hoping the power of the PS5 lets Skydance push the visual fidelity up on PSVR 2 then.

The PS5 version of Saints & Sinners – Chapter 1 is also now available on PSVR 2, bringing the acclaimed original game to Sony’s latest headset. Those who own the ‘Tourist Edition’ of the original on PS4 will receive the PS5 version for free, while those with the standard edition on PS4 can upgrade for $10. For those who are completely new to the franchise, Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 are also available in a bundle for PSVR 2.

We’re looking forward to checking out Chapter 2 on PSVR 2 this week – fingers crossed this release runs smoother than the Quest version did last December.

You can read more in our full Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Review for Quest.