Sairento, Red Matter Team Up For Limited Oculus Quest Discount Game Bundle

Two popular Oculus Quest games are bundling up for a limited time discount this weekend.

Vertical Robot’s Red Matter and Mixed Realms’ Sairento VR: Untethered have teamed up to offer 20% off for the next three days. In the US that takes them from $44.98 to $35.99, while in the UK the price drops from £33.98 to £26.99. Not the biggest of price drops, perhaps, but for two of the most talked-about games on Quest, it’s not bad.

Sairento is a spin-off of the original game on PC VR and PSVR headsets. It has you training up your ninja skills and then using them to slice and dice your way through hordes of enemies. The game’s long been known for its fast, fluid locomotion that gives players lots of freedom. Not only that but the game recently got a multiplayer update so you can enjoy the violence with friends.

Red Matter, meanwhile, is a straight port of the PC VR and PSVR title, known for its uncompromising sense of immersion and incredible polish. The Quest version is no exception; you’ll see some of the most advanced, atmospheric effects employed on the platform here.

It’s rare to see Oculus Quest games discounted at this early stage in the platform’s life, so you might want to jump on this one all the same. The headset is steadily approaching its first year anniversary in May, by which time we’ll hopefully be seeing much more regular discounts.

