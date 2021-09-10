Sam & Max VR Hits PC Headsets Today

The PC VR version of Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual is launching today.

The pair’s VR debut lands on SteamVR and Viveport shortly. This Time It’s Virtual already came to Quest, with a full new campaign that mixes the series’ classic puzzling elements with minigames. It marks the pair’s first outing in VR and the first genuinely new Sam & Max game in years.

Sam & Max VR Hits PC

We loved the game’s writing when we reviewed the Quest version earlier in the year but found some of the later puzzles to be pretty frustrating.

“Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual has a lot of great ideas executed to varying degrees of success, and its fair share of misfires too,” we said, giving the game a ‘Good’ rating. “While its first half feels fresh and snappy as it throws new gameplay concepts at you every few minutes, its latter portion suffers from diminishing returns as it exposes half-baked mechanics and throws in some frustrating puzzles.”

If you want to try the game out for yourself, make sure to check out the free demo currently available on Steam. As far as we know, the game’s still planned to come to PSVR, but developer Happy Giant hasn’t confirmed exactly when it’s coming so far.

Are you going to be jumping into Sam & Max? Let us know in the comments below!