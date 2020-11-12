Sam & Max VR Confirmed For Quest, Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Developer HappyGiant has released brand new footage of the upcoming Sam & Max VR game, This Time It’s Virtual.

The gameplay footage gives us a better look at some of the sections of the game we saw in the reveal trailer earlier this year. The footage seems a little early, as the titular duo are actually muted in some of the sequences, but we do get an idea for some of the types of interactions involved.

It looks like Sam & Max VR will be a predictably whacky adventure; the footage opens up with the pair taking on a downtown alien invasion against a multi-headed monster you take down with an RPG. From there things movie to the duo’s offices where there seem to be lots of Job Simulator-esque minigames and easter eggs to find. There’s still a lot to learn about the game and the wider story, but for now it looks promising.

Sam & Max VR Quest Version Confirmed

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this video, though, is the news that it will be coming to Quest, as HappyGiant confirmed the footage is shot on the original version of the standalone headset. Other platforms haven’t been announced as of yet but, if it’s running on Quest, we’re hopeful it could come to PC VR and PSVR too.

We’ll have to wait to find out, though. For now we know that This Time It’s Virtual is releasing sometime in 2021. Are you excited to check the game out? Let us know in the comments below!