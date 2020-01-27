Sam Richardson To Star In Movie Adaptation Of VR Game Werewolves Within

After we first learned of a movie adaptation of Ubisoft’s VR party game Werewolves Within back in 2018, we finally have some more information regarding one of the first movie adaptations of a VR game.

According to Deadline, Sam Richardson, best known for appearing the political-comedy series Veep, will star in the upcoming adaptation. We also now know that Josh Ruben is slated to direct, who previously worked on and starred in many CollegeHumor shorts. More recently, Ruben worked on television skits for shows like The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

As previously reported, the game will be adapted for the screen by screenwriter Misha Wolff (a rather appropriate name), with the show being produced as a part of Ubisoft’s Women’s Film and Television Fellowship initiative. Speaking about the series back in 2018, she said, “it’s a live action horror-comedy about a small town who sort of takes justice into their own hands. I’m just tickled by the idea of private justice and that sort of got the ball rolling for me as to what kind of a story could be made out of that.”

We reviewed the Werewolves Within VR game, developed by Ubisoft, all the way back in 2016. David noted that the game was “a creative and comical social VR experience that’s unlike anything else available in the medium, but it comes with a high learning curve and high barrier to entry.”

