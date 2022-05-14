Samurai Frogs & Shadowgate Returns – VR Games On Our Radar This Week

A first look at a new third-person action game and anorhwe platform for Shadowgate VR are just some of the new VR games on our radar this week!

Every week we get a lot of updates on new VR games at Upload – so much so that we don’t have time to cover them all. This week we talked about news from Ultimechs, Twilight Zone VR, World of Mechs and more, but here are some other titles we didn’t get to take a look at.

Wandering In Space

Here’s a visually striking new first-person shooter with roguelite elements. Wandering in Space is set in a far-flung future in which a virus has sent humanity into disarray. Players find themselves on one of civilization’s last space stations with no memory of why they’re there. Zombie-like enemies stalk the facility, and you’ll need to fight through levels to discover what’s going on. It’s set to release on Steam sometime in June.

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

First released on Quest a few months ago, Mines of Mythrok is soon to bring the Shadowgate Saga — which began on Macintosh some 35 years ago — to SteamVR. Wield magic and explore deadly labyrinths in this fantasy adventure. Look for the PC version on June 17.

Soul of Kaeru

First shown on Reddit a few months back, Soul of Kaeru is an upcoming third-person action game with Metroidvania elements. You control a warrior frog (yes really) that fights through an ancient world of evil. Think Moss… if Quill ate flies. It’s coming to SteamVR but is currently in the prototyping stages.

Paradiddle

Check out this cover of System of Down’s Chop Suey! from the VR drumming app. You can already get Paradiddle in early access on Steam and try a demo on App Lab but developer Emre Tanirgan says the full version is coming soon.

Omega Pilot VR

We first wrote about this futuristic racer a few weeks back. It’s now out on Steam via early access for $15, with an App Lab release coming on May 23.