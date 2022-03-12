Samurai Sword Fighting And Cave Digging On Quest – Other VR Games On Our Radar This Week

A chance to swing samurai swords and new updates for Cave Digger 2 are just some of the VR titles on our radar this week.

Every week we get a lot of updates on new VR games at Upload – so much so that we don’t have time to cover them all. This week we talked about news for Population: One, Virtuoso and Cities VR, but here are some other titles we didn’t get to take a look at.

Shuttle Maze

A unqiue VR shoot ’em up/maze experience – you guide a small ship through what looks like a gerbil run, taking the fight to enemies. The full game is out now over on AppLab.

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

There’s a Quest release date for this follow-up to a relatively popular VR mining and action game. It’s coming out on early access via App Lab on March 17, complete with a third biome, a new ending and more enemies and tool upgrades. The Steam release will be getting these updates too.

Siienaa

Launching next week on Steam is this strange odyssey that gives players a flythrough of an alien desert world. You visit five locations to take in the sights and sounds. Look out for it on March 18.

Samurai Challenge

An arcade-style samurai experience in which you chop through enemies as they race towards you. Dodge cannon fire, block strikes and fight for a high score when the game releases later this spring on Steam.

Control Tower VR

If you’re in the UK then, like me, you probably have a new obsession with Big Jet TV (if you’re not then just… don’t worry). Control Tower VR gets you even closer to the air traffic experience, guiding aircraft to safety and maintaining your runway. There’s a free demo out now on SideQuest with the full version also available.

The Atlas Mystery: A VR Puzzle Game

This one caught our eye on Steam’s upcoming lists. It’s a puzzle game set in a Hollywood theater in 1951. You’re tasked with solving a supernatural murder mystery through escape-room style challenges. It’s a promising trailer, and the game’s out on March 31.

What other VR titles are on your radar this week? Let us know in the comments below!