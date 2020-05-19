Schedule For Microsoft’s Virtual Mixed Reality Dev Days Revealed

Microsoft revealed the full schedule for their upcoming Mixed Reality Dev Days, which is set to take place virtually in Altspace VR on Thursday and Friday.

Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Dev Days were originally going to be hosted in Seattle this month, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been moved online and will take place in VR, using Altspace.

As previously reported, the event will begin with a keynote speech from Alex Kipman, a Technical Fellow at Microsoft, working on mixed reality, AI and the HoloLens AR headsets. Including the keynote, there are an 21 events scheduled across Thursday and Friday with a variety of speakers from Microsoft and other companies.

Here are some notable events as listed in the full schedule:

Intro to Azure Mixed Reality Services: Azure Remote Rendering : Azure Remote Rendering just entered public preview. Learn how you can use ARR to render interactive 3D models with hundreds of millions of polygons and stream them to devices like HoloLens 2 in real-time.

: Azure Remote Rendering just entered public preview. Learn how you can use ARR to render interactive 3D models with hundreds of millions of polygons and stream them to devices like HoloLens 2 in real-time. Getting started with the HoloLens 2 and Unity : Learn the basics of setting up Unity and building for the HoloLens 2. This presentation will cover best practices, basic features of the HoloLens 2 and how to quickly add hand tracking support and interactivity with native Unity API’s

: Learn the basics of setting up Unity and building for the HoloLens 2. This presentation will cover best practices, basic features of the HoloLens 2 and how to quickly add hand tracking support and interactivity with native Unity API’s Fireside Chat with Alex Kipman and René Schulte: Chat about topics the community is interested in. René has been gathering questions from the community for about a week, and we anticipate it’s going to be a great conversation.

These are only a small slice of the various sessions on offer. You can check out the full schedule here. All of the events are free to attend but require registration ahead of time.