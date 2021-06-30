LucasArts Throwback Secret Of Retropolis Hits Quest, PC VR In July

Gorgeous VR point-and-click adventure The Secret Of Retropolis will arrive on PC VR headsets and Oculus Quest via App Lab on July 21.

The PC release date for the Peanut Button-developed game was already known, but the studio just confirmed the Quest release over on Reddit. The studio’s currently looking for beta testers for the standalone version of the game. You can enter a raffle over on the game’s Discord for a chance to play it.

The Secret Of Retropolis Coming To Quest

The Secret of Retropolis looks stunning thanks to its art style, assembled entirely within Oculus Quill. The game itself is a classic point-and-click adventure reimagined for VR. You investigate a concerning conspiracy right at the heart of a futuristic metropolis run by robots. You’ll solve puzzles, meet new characters and scour environments for clues.

The game’s been designed as a comfortable VR experience anyone can play – your character will stretch out their hands to grab items, and the game can be played from a seated position, too.

Over on PC you can already download a demo for the game. Are you going to be checking out The Secret of Retropolis next month? Let us know in the comments below!