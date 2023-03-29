Seeker: My Shadow Brings Asymmetric Co-Op Puzzle Platforming To PSVR 2

Seeker: My Shadow brings a new VR co-op puzzle platformer to PSVR 2, available now.

Developed by Finnish studio Jestercraft, Seeker: My Shadow appeared on PC VR nearly two years ago, and it’s now leaping onto Sony’s latest VR headset. Playable alone or in two-player co-op, you’ll play as a mountain-sized giant, guiding a small Seeker named Kippo through various puzzles to locate Seeker Eggs. There’s also support for asymmetric multiplayer on PSVR 2, which sees one user play in VR as the giant and the other play via the television to control Kippo.

It joins an increasing list of PSVR 2 games this month, which brought us notable releases like Before Your Eyes and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR following last month’s hefty launch line-up. You can read the full Seeker: My Shadow description below:

You step in the shoes of mountain sized giant, Spirit, and your goal is to lead and assist a tiny yet courageous Seeker named “Kippo” through a collection of casual puzzle levels set in serene and imaginative surroundings. You will seek, rescue, and gather your friends to safety in the spirit of Pokemon’s “gotta catch ’em all.”

Seeker: My Shadow is available now on PSVR 2 for $29.99, alongside PC VR via Steam for $19.99