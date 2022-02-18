Chaotic VR Cooking Game Sep’s Diner Discounted 60% On Oculus & Steam

Chaotic VR cooking game Sep’s Diner is 60% off on Steam and the Oculus Store’s App Lab for Quest.

French development studio Scale-1 Portal is discounting its multiplayer and room-scale VR cooking game down to $4.99 through March 3rd, 2022 ahead of some big plans for updates later in the year. Sep’s Diner is rated 4.7 stars on the Oculus Store and there’s even a free demo available on Quest or on the Steam page as well if you want to give it a try before you buy.

Mastering organization, speed and concentration are the aims of the game and Sep’s Diner can get extremely busy and super chaotic the further you go through the levels with impatient customers looking for their meals. From the store page for the game:

Level after level, your experience will increase as well as the number of your gourmet customers. They are in a hurry, so make it quick to satisfy them before they leave! Hungry and impatient, they won’t let you make a mistake… Be attentive and precise, to make the best possible profit!

Sep’s Diner features more than 90 different recipes to explore, and it also features Scale-1’s Voxel Arena technology to enable local multiplayer in the same space on multiple Quests. Co-op multiplayer can support up to four players and there’s cross-play support as well.

The game features three very different restaurants — a burger joint, a breakfast café and a spooky food truck — with dozens of levels spanning them and a range of game modes. The modes span relaxed play and timed, with infinite modes as well that can be used for more active or fitness-focused play over the long term. Sep’s Diner also supports cooking activities in both standing and seated modes, depending which is more comfortable for you.

Scale-1 is planning some big updates for Sep’s Diner for Q2 of this year with more social features, a new match-making process, new user interface and weekly challenges, customization, and more. The developer is also planning more levels and restaurants to come later.

You can get Sep’s Diner on Oculus App Lab for Quest or for PCVR users via Steam.

This is partner content that has been produced in conjunction with Scale-1 Portal.