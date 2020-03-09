Shadow Legend Makes A Dent In February PSVR Store Charts

Rejoice! There was an actual new, just-released VR game featured in last month’s PlayStation Store charts! Well, just barely, anyway.

Shadow Legend VR from VitruviusVR featured in the tenth spot in the EU listings for this month. The game is a long-anticipated port of the PC version, which launched back in March 2019. Vitruvius seemed to do a great job bringing its brand of fantasy action over to Sony’s headset. The game actually released in January, so it had all of February to rake in the sales.

It’s great to see a genuinely new game take a spot in one of the charts, as a lack of significant new releases has left both the EU and US listings quite eventful for the past few months.

Sadly that hasn’t really changed outside of Shadow Legend’s EU debut. The game didn’t rank in the US, where Beat Saber took the top spot and the usual suspects — Superhot VR, Job Simulator etc — filled out the rest. Beat Saber was also the big seller in the EU and the remaining spots between it and Shadow Legends again feature the same old characters.

February did see the return of Space Channel 5 on PSVR, but it doesn’t look like that’s reached the top 10.

Heading into March, all eyes are on a certain new Half-Life game that sadly isn’t coming to PSVR (yet). But there are some big releases on the Sony front, including the ace-looking Down The Rabbit Hole and The Room VR: A Dark Matter. Both look like they could be real winners for the headset, so hopefully next month’s lists look quite different.