Quest Launch Title Shadow Point Is Coming To PSVR

Coatsink is bringing its Quest launch title, Shadow Point, over to PSVR this month.

The game, which also came to Rift, will launch on Sony’s headset on March 22nd for $19.99. Check out the PSVR announcement trailer for the game below.

Shadow Point sees players search for a missing schoolgirl that has stumbled upon fantastical other worlds. As you play through the game, you’ll solve observation-based puzzles that play with the space and light around you. Sir Patrick Stewart, meanwhile, lends his voice to one of the game’s main characters.

We enjoyed Shadow Point when it first released back in 2019, though thought the game never quite reached its full potential. “Shadow Point is another solid entry into Coatsink’s catalog of hopelessly charming VR productions,” we said in our review. “It’s got just enough of the right sort of puzzle-solving to overshadow (pun intended) the late game’s more exhausting trials and its sweeping score and art direction make it a joy to spend time in.”

Either way, it’s great to see new PSVR games releasing this year with PSVR 2 still seemingly some ways off and the headset now well into its fifth year. Hopefully there’s more to come for the device this year. Elsewhere, Coatsink is confirmed to be making a PSVR 2 launch title. We don’t know exactly what it is yet, but we’re hoping to see more of its games reach a wider number of platforms.

