Shadowgate VR Brings Fantasy Action To Oculus Quest In October

The long-lived Shadowgate series is making the jump to Oculus Quest with Shadowgate VR.

The app’s set to launch on the Quest Store on October 7th. The name Shadowgate may ring a bell to you. It’s a fantasy series that first debuted on Macintosh PCs all the way back in 1987. The series has seen a few iterations since then, including a recent entry on modern consoles. With Shadowgate VR, though, the series is becoming fully interactive for the first time. Check out the trailer below.

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok is planned to be the first in a series of VR titles set in the universe. Developed by series creator Zojoi and Azure Drop Studios the game has players exploring the caverns within mountains, casting spells using a wand to take on ghoulish enemies. Some sections of the game will put you in Dwarven minecarts and there are also puzzles to solve and traps to avoid.

Will you be checking out Shadowgate VR? Let us know in the comments below!