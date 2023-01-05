Ultra-Compact Shiftall MeganeX PC VR Headset Ships This Year For $1700

The MeganeX PC VR headset from Panasonic’s subsidiary Shiftall is set to release in spring for $1700.

MeganeX is set to be the first modern VR headset to ship with OLED microdisplays, which enables its ultra-compact design. The microdisplays have a resolution of 2560×2560 and support HDR (High Dynamic Range).

It connects to a DisplayPort 1.4 port on NVIDIA graphics cards (AMD isn’t supported) and a USB 2.0 port via an included 3 meter cable. It supports SteamVR on Windows.

The headset has built-in inside-out tracking via two side-mounted cameras, handled by the onboard Snapdragon XR1 chip. To use tracked controllers (such as Valve Index controllers) however, you’ll need to use the alternate SteamVR “Lighthouse” tracking mode, requiring the base stations, via the included adapter which connects to the top of the headset, seen in the image below.

The lens separation is adjustable to support interpupillary distances (IPDs) from 56mm to 72mm. The MeganeX Business Edition, which doesn’t yet have an announced price, also offers diopter adjustment (like HTC’s Vive XR Elite) from 0D to -7D. Both editions also include an “adapter” for glasses.

The headset has built-in speakers and dual beamforming microphones as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While $1700 is a steep price for a PC-only solution, MeganeX offers a unique form factor and display quality not yet available in any other headset.