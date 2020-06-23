Shooty Skies Overdrive Brings Shoot ‘Em Up Action To Quest & Rift Next Month

Shooty Skies Overdrive is bringing shoot ’em up action to the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift next month, with a SteamVR release coming later in August.

The title is being produced in collaboration with Crossy Road co-creator Matt Hall and Melbourne-based studio Mighty Games, and will be their first VR game. Visually, the game carries the same boxy, 3D pixel art style that was first seen in the original Crossy Road game, along with similar subsequent titles and spin-offs.

Shooty Skies Overdrive will be a VR extension of the original Shooty Skies game, which released across mobile and PC platforms from 2015 onward. In Overdrive, you’ll play in VR through a “roomscale bullet hell shooter experience, inspired by 1980s arcade retro classics.” In one hand, you’ll use your plane gun to shoot at approaching enemies. In the other hand, you’ll be able to equip different wacky power-ups like chainsaws and yo-yos to help yourself out.

There will be a bunch of difficultly settings, ranging from ‘Chill’ to ‘Overdrive’, and the game will support cross-buy between Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift at launch.

It will be available on the Oculus Store for Quest and Rift next week, from July 2nd. For non-Oculus PC VR users, you’ll have to wait a bit longer — Shooty Skies Overdrive won’t hit Steam for PC VR until over a month later, on August 7. The Steam version will launch with LIV SDK integration, allowing users to film mixed reality footage while playing, just like in the trailer above.