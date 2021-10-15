Shotwood Is A New Target-Based FPS For Oculus Quest And Rift

Another chance to hit the weapon range is coming to Oculus Quest and Rift headsets in Shotwood.

Developed by Concrete Box, Shotwood is comparable to Gun Club VR or Lethal VR. It sees players tackle courses filled with human-shaped wooden targets, aiming for high scores. The game features more than 17 realistically realized weapons that need to be uniquely reloaded and can be customized with attachments, too. Check out the trailer below.

Shotwood Trailer

The game is set in a mysterious facility in which players take on different challenges. Wooden targets won’t just be static objects but will also fight back in certain scenarios, too. As you complete them, you’ll earn credits to spend on new weapons.

Elsewhere there are minigames that see you wield a sword and shield and even a take on black Jack on a virtual arcade machine. This will be an Early Access release at first and Concrete Box plans to add more to the game in the coming weeks and months.

Shotwood will be releasing on Rift on October 28 and the Quest version will arrive on App Lab on December 23rd. Let us know in the comments if you think you’ll be checking it out.