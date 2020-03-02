SideQuest V10 Will Increase Visibility For Sideloaded App Updates

The SideQuest team announced that a v10 update is coming for the popular application that facilitates and curates sideloaded Oculus Quest content.

The new update will improve visibility for apps that receive new builds, so users can easily identify and install updates to applications they have sideloaded on their Oculus Quest.

Announced on Reddit, version 10 will be the next big update for SideQuest, which is skipping version 9 and going straight from v8 to v10. While the last big update for SideQuest saw a graphical overhaul, this update will largely focus on behind the scenes changes with some minor user improvements.

The biggest of these is a feature that will notify users, via the menu bar, when a sideloaded app has received a new version since they installed it. This will help users to update their sideloaded apps on their Quest to the latest version with new features or improvements. In the current build of SideQuest, there is no functionality like this and users only know if an app has received a new build if they see news about it elsewhere or manually look it up on the app listing.

The new update will also coincidence with better server infrastructure for SideQuest, which will mean speedier load times and less chance of outages, (of which there have been two in the last few months, for brief periods of time).

SideQuest is becoming an increasingly popular tool for Oculus Quest users to install content on their devices that is not on the official Oculus Store. If you are new to SideQuest or want to learn how to use it to sideload content onto your Oculus Quest, check out our guide. We also have a guide featuring the top games and apps available on SideQuest, and we recently interviewed the creator of SideQuest, Shane Harris, in VR in our virtual studio.