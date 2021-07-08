Silent Hill Creator Says VR And Horror Have ‘Great Chemistry’

Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of beloved horror franchises like Silent Hill, says that VR and horror have “great chemistry”.

Toyama made the comment in a recent Eurogamer article talking about the developer’s new studio, Bokeh Game Studio. Looking at other areas of the industry, the article notes that Toyama is excited about the future of VR, which he thinks works well for horror games.

Along with creating Silent Hill with Konami, Toyama spent around two decades at Sony developing another horror series, Siren, as well as the Gravity Rush games. Towards the end of last year, though, the developer left Sony’s Japanese Studio (which has since been restructured into Team Asobi) to form Bokeh alongside Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura. The team is working on a new horror project.

Sadly there’s no confirmation that Toyama’s new game, which started work at the beginning of the year, will actually support VR. That said, Toyama is certainly right that VR and horror share chemistry; the sense of isolation you feel in a headset really helps enhance the scares and some of our favorite VR experiences to date like Resident Evil 7 are horror games. We’re still crossing our fingers for a possible Silent Hill VR game sometime in the future, too.

Would you want to see a VR horror game from Toyama and Bokeh Game Studio? Let us know in the comments below!