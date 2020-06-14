Skydance Interactive Promotes Chris Busse After The Walking Dead VR Success

Skydance Interactive announced that gaming industry veteran Chris Busse is taking up the position of acting president. He replaces Chris Hewish, who is now president of Xsolla.

Skydance focuses on VR games. Its last title, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, was the most successful VR game in the PlayStation Store in May. The studio is a part of the larger Skydance Media, which is behind hit movies like the Mission: Impossible series, making it a high-profile development house in the VR sector.

Busse had served as Skydance Interactive’s general manager and senior vice president of development. He was the one who oversaw development of Saints & Sinners, so this shows that the studio is hoping he can continue fostering that quality with its future games.

Before Skydance, Busse was a founding member of The Workshop Entertainment, which is behind hits like The Evil Within and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Before that, he was at Treyarch.

This post by Mike Minotti originally appeared on VentureBeat.