Smash Drums! Is A VR Drumming Game Coming To Quest And Rift In 2021

Prospective VR drummers rejoice — a new drum-based VR rhythm game named Smash Drums! is set to launch next year, and it looks like a rocking good time.

Smash Drums! is coming to Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S early next year, and it looks to shake up the VR rhythm game genre by offering a different style of music. That’s right, it’s good news for all of you that are sick of EDM tracks, because Smash Drums! won’t have any. Fittingly, it will feature 15 indie rock songs to which you can bang drums to your heart’s content. The developer also says that free DLC tracks will arrive post-launch as well.

As you can see in the gameplay trailer above, different drum kit components will fly towards you to the beat of the music in a Beat Saber-esque manner, and you’ll use your virtual drum sticks to smash them in time. However, there’s an environmental element as well — as you get further through a song, your surroundings will start to break down into a lava-looking substance. So not only are you smashing out some sick beats, but you’re melting your surroundings while you do it.

The tracks have supposedly been tested by professional drummers and complete beginners, so you definitely don’t have to know the ins and outs of playing percussion before getting started. As you expect from a rhythm game, you’ll be able to compete for high scores with other players online, as well as unlock different skins for your kit and sticks.

The full game is scheduled to release in early 2021, but in the meantime a demo is set to arrive on SideQuest for Oculus Quest mid-August, so keep an eye (or maybe an ear) out for more info!