Sniper Elite VR Launching On Oculus Quest Alongside PC VR And PSVR

Today during the Facebook Connect digital event the Oculus Quest shooter library got a little bit beefier. Rebellion and Oculus revealed that Sniper Elite VR is officially coming to the Oculus Quest.

Previously showcased as a PSVR-exclusive, Sniper Elite VR is now taking aim at other platforms. We still don’t know for sure if it’s coming to PC VR headsets yet, but since Rebellion’s other VR projects like Battlezone eventually made their way to PC, it seems possible.

The first time we got our hands on Sniper Elite VR was at E3 2019 and then again at PAX East earlier this year, but we’ve only tried it on the PSVR using the PS Aim Controller both times. Admittedly, it plays so well with that controller peripheral it was hard to imagine ever playing it any other way — but they eventually confirmed support for PC VR headsets too. It’s still quite surprising to imagine it could run so well on a standalone device like the Oculus Quest, but games like Onward and Phantom: Covert Ops have made it happen already as well. Now that we’ve seen the latest footage in the trailer embedded above, it’s looking like a really capable shooter.

According to the press release it includes a full campaign, free smooth locomotion across all levels, the iconic x-ray kill cam redesigned for VR, and authentic weapon interactions.

For those worried about playing a game that’s just a collection of slow-paced sniper missions, it doesn’t look like you have much to be concerned with at all. The trailer is full of action, showcases a wide variety of weaponry, and looks like it could rival the likes of both Blood & Truth and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond for delivering a breezy action-packed VR FPS campaign.

We still don’t have a release date yet other than ‘Coming Soon’ but now Quest owners can also look forward to Sniper Elite VR right alongside PSVR and PC VR players. Let us know what you think of the game and its latest trailer down in the comments below!