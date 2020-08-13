Solaris: Offworld Combat Delayed To September For Quest And Rift

Solaris: Offworld Combat, the upcoming cross-play sci-fi VR first-person shooter for Oculus Quest and Rift, is delayed until September 24th on the Oculus Home store. It was originally slated for later this month.

The delay was announced today on the official First Contact Entertainment Twitter account with the following message:

Important update for you today. @SolarisOWC has a new release date: September 24th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/5mxyeHsNBN — First Contact Entertainment (@firstcontactent) August 13, 2020

There is no reason listed in the tweet other than wanting the day 1 experience to be as good as possible. In a follow-up tweet First Contact also confirmed that PSVR is still slated for later this year, including PS Aim Controller support, but didn’t clarify a date or release window. A SteamVR release is also planned eventually.

We haven’t had the chance to properly play Solaris at all yet, but we got to see what it looks like finally during the UploadVR Summer Showcase a couple of months ago running on Oculus Rift. If you can imagine something super fast-paced like Quake or Unreal Tournament mixed with the sci-fi stylings and premise of something like Tron, you’re on the right track.

We have a bunch of details about its gameplay and concept in this feature from last year or watch this interview from our Summer Showcase. Following the release of Onward, it’s a good summer for Quest owners that dig competitive first-person shooters. Solaris should be a great foil to Onward’s realism and slow pace, offering something very fast and sci-fi instead.

Let us know what you think of the news and if you plan on playing Solaris next month down in the comments below!