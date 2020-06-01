See First Gameplay From Solaris: Offworld Combat At The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition

The time has come. You’ve been asking and we can confirm; yes, the first gameplay for Solaris: Offworld Combat debuts at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th.

Solaris is the new game from Firewall: Zero Hour developer, First Contact Entertainment. We announced the game at our E3 VR Showcase last year and followed up with a behind-the-scenes look at the Holiday VR Showcase. This time, though, First Contact is coming out guns blazing with a first look at its fast-paced, multiplayer arena shooter. We can’t spoil too much now, but take a look at the new logo for the game and image below!

Hang on, what’s a VR Showcase? Simple, it’s our video series in which we announce new VR games and show off the latest updates for some of the industry’s most anticipated titles. Developers both big and small will come together for some really awesome reveals that we can’t wait to show you.

There’s plenty more where Solaris comes from, too. Check out every other game confirmed for the Showcase so far!

So make sure to be here for the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th, 9am PT. Better yet, get here early at 8:30am PT, when we’ll kick off our pre-show with new reveals from our Virtual Studio!