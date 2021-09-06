Song In The Smoke Delayed ‘By A Few Weeks’

Upcoming VR survival game, Song in the Smoke, has been delayed. Well, sort of.

A September 18 release date was announced for the game last week during an indie showcase. But, just yesterday, developer 17-Bit took to Twitter to explain that date was actually incorrect. So, no, it’s not technically a delay – it sounds more like a mistake.

Thinking about it, September 18 is a Saturday. That’d be an odd day to release a game, especially on Oculus Quest where titles usually drop on a Thursday.

Either way we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for the full release; the developer says the final date “should be just a few weeks later.” That likely puts it in the October timeframe.

While it’s definitely a shame, we’ll keep waiting patiently for the full game’s release. Song in the Smoke holds promise, offering up a full VR survival game that’s driven by an interesting take on AI. Animals you hunt will react differently under varying conditions, for example.

There’s plenty more to look forward to in September, of course. Check out our full rundown of releases for the month right here.

Song in the Smoke will launch on PSVR, Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. What do you make of the game’s sudden delay? Let us know in the comments below.