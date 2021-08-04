New Song In The Smoke Clips Show Combat, Hunting And More

17-Bit’s upcoming survival VR game, Song in the Smoke, still doesn’t have a release date. But it does have plenty of new footage to take in over on Twitter.

Over the course of the past month, the developer has been sharing a handful of gameplay clips from the title. Song in the Smoke is designed to be an ecosystem-driven survival game in which, yes, players will hunt for food and defend themselves against vicious animals, but those animals may also react differently depending on features like how hungry they are.

New Song In The Smoke Gameplay Revealed

Check out the clip below of a player using archery to take down a deer.

VR makes Song in the Smoke’s hunting a tense, thrilling experience. Watch our master bowman @Jkooza stalk his prey, line up the perfect shot, and claim his reward in this gameplay footage: pic.twitter.com/IoDJddMzvg — 17-BIT (@17_BIT) July 14, 2021

There’s also melee combat which you’ll need if animals get a little too close for comfort.

Strange and dangerous creatures live in the mysterious world of Song in the Smoke, but fortunately, you’re not defenseless. Break out your club and swing away in VR to beat back any hungry predators dead set on making you their lunch. pic.twitter.com/vZgr2i1ez2 — 17-BIT (@17_BIT) July 16, 2021

Even more combat footage shows players using rocks and sticks they find in the environment to defend themselves.

No weapons? No problem. Turn your environment to your advantage in Song in the Smoke, throwing rocks, sticks, and anything else you can get your hands on at the things that want to eat you. pic.twitter.com/vdbnqG5dYK — 17-BIT (@17_BIT) August 3, 2021

And, finally, there’s a tease of the mysterious ‘song’ in the game, which 17-Bit says you’ll need to follow to uncover secrets.

The song is your guide through the treacherous lands of Song in the Smoke. Follow it, and you may just uncover this strange world’s secrets. pic.twitter.com/vJbOW8HAzm — 17-BIT (@17_BIT) July 19, 2021

It all looks pretty intriguing and we can’t wait to see more. Song in the Smoke is due to launch on Quest, PSVR and PC VR this summer. While we don’t have a final date, you can watch the recent making of video to find out more.