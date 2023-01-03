Song In The Smoke: Rekindled Confirmed For PSVR 2

17-Bit’s survival game Song In The Smoke will receive a PSVR 2 remaster.

Joining a growing list of PSVR 2 games, 17-Bit creative director Jake Kazdal confirmed the news in EDGE Magazine issue #380. Called Song in the Smoke: Rekindled, they providing a brief insight into this upcoming port. “It wasn’t a light upgrade – it was a ton of work and up-rezzing of so many visual systems,” Kazdal advised. “It stands alone, even compared to the highest-end version possible on PC VR – it’s honestly not even close.”

Following publication, 17-Bit wrote that Rekindled goes beyond your average remaster. Calling this an “ultimate edition,” the studio states they’ve added “tons of polish and additional features driven by user requests and feedback.” Cross-buy support is also being considered, which would provide owners of the original PSVR release Rekindled with a free upgrade. However, that remains unconfirmed, as Kazdal reveals they “still need to figure out the logistics of that.”

We had high praise in our Song in the Smoke review back in 2021. Praising its “haunting beauty” and survival mechanics, we enjoyed the game’s “admiration for its ecosystem and otherworldly heritage,” later awarding it Best PSVR Game in the UploadVR Best of 2021 Awards.

We really weren’t expecting big things out of this VR survival title, and it caught us completely off-guard with its fantastic, fleshed-out structure that gave us the genre’s best elements reimagined for headsets. The PSVR version was a particular highlight, too, navigating the platform’s wonky control schemes with ease and running just as well as the PC edition.

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled arrives for PSVR 2 on February 22, while the original release is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PSVR, and PC VR via Steam and Rift for $29.99.