Song In The Smoke hits Oculus Quest, Rift, PSVR Next Week

After a last-minute switch-up, 17-Bit’s VR survival game, Song in the Smoke, now arrives next week.

The anticipated VR game launches on Oculus Quest, Rift and PSVR on October 7. It’ll cost $29.99. The game had originally scheduled a September release date, but that was changed just a few days after its reveal. You can check out a brand new trailer just below.

Song in the Smoke Launch Trailer

Song in the Smoke caught our eye firstly thanks to art from legendary Japanese artist, Katsuya Terada. But we’re also intrigued by the gameplay, which will feature traditional survival mechanics like hunting and crafting with some interesting twists thrown in.

For starters, you can expect all the usual VR interactions like physical fighting and using a bow. But 17-Bit has also spoken to the game’s ecosystem, which it says is driven by different factors. An animal might be easier to hunt if it’s calm and full of food, for example, whereas a hungry animal might be more nervous and scare easier.

Earlier this year we debuted a new 9-minute making-of video for the game (below), in which 17-Bit’s Jake Kazdal spoke a bit about the thinking behind the project. “I thought about creating a world,” the developer says, “creating a living, breathing world, which you hear all the time but, for the first time, it wouldn’t be just a game. You would be in this world.”

