Song In The Smoke Is Coming To SteamVR Soon

Excellent VR survival game, Song in the Smoke, will soon be available on more PC VR headsets via SteamVR.

17-Bit’s VR debut first launched on PSVR and Oculus Quest earlier this month. It also launched on PC, but only via the Oculus Store meaning it could only be played on Rift headsets or Quest via Link. Last week, however, the developer confirmed the game would be coming soon to Steam. No word of a release date yet, but the developer assured it won’t be too far down the line.

Song In The Smoke SteamVR Launch Incoming

The SteamVR listing also includes confirmation that the game will work natively with the HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets. No word on possible Windows VR support just yet but, given this a SteamVR release, there’s a chance it works out of the box all the same.

It’ll be great to see more people have access to Song in the Smoke – the experience is one of the best of the year. We gave the game a ‘Great’ rating when it launched last month saying: “It’s rough, yes, and some of its design ideas need a second pass. But it’s also an intoxicating trip, an experience directly connected to the beating heart of nature and acutely aware of the structure and interaction needed to make its survival gameplay work in VR.”

