Sony CEO: ’99 Percent’ Of PS4 Games Are Backwards Compatible On PS5

In a recent interview with The Washington Post last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President, Jim Ryan, stated that “99 percent” of all PS4 games will be backwards compatible and playable on PS5.

This is good news for PSVR users. After nearly four years of life on the market, the PSVR has amassed a respectable library of top-tier VR games. In fact, some of the very best VR games out there, such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission, are entirely exclusive to the PSVR as a platform thanks to PS4.

Earlier this year Sony re-confirmed that PSVR is in fact compatible with PS5, as long as you use the special free adapter that lets your PS4 Camera plug into the PS5. The new PS5 HD camera will not track your headset, controller, or PS Move wands it sounds like — you need to use the PS4 camera to use PSVR on PS5.

The other bit of good news about all this too though is that peripherals like the PS Aim Controller should work as well, which will make trying out Farpoint and Firewall Zero Hour using the controller to check out the improved visuals via ‘Game Boost’ should be fun.

Unfortunately, at this time, we don’t know which games are the 1% that Ryan speaks of during the itnerview or why they wouldn’t work. Hopefully most or all of the PSVR’s amazing library of games makes the list!

Which PSVR games would you be most interested in checking out again or for the first time on PS5? Let us know down in the comments below!