Sony’s PS5 Reveal Event Rescheduled For June 11th At 1PM PT

According to a Twitch ad today someone saw during a livestream, the new date for Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event appeared to have leaked as June 11th. Shortly afterward, Sony confirmed the new date on the official Twitter account. The PS5 reveal is now set for June 11th at 1PM PT. You can watch it at the official website when the time comes.

Previously the PS5 reveal event was set for June 4th, but was delayed in order to allow “more important voices to be heard” as a result of the death of George Floyd and ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. We also delayed our Summer Showcase, which was originally set for today, June 8th. Instead, it will be running next week on June 16th.

We’re really not too sure about what to expect from Sony’s big PS5 reveal event, but other than seeing actual gameplay, the console itself, and getting a feel for what it will be like, there likely isn’t going to be a ton of new information for VR players. Revealing the PSVR 2 at this time is unlikely, as is much discussion of backwards compatibility with the original PSVR, but we can always cross our fingers.

