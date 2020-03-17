Sony To Talk PS5 System Architecture Tomorrow

After months of silence regarding its next console, Sony will talk about PS5’s system architecture in an update tomorrow.

A tweet from official PlayStation accounts confirms that, at 4pm GMT/9am PT tomorrow, March 18, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will give a rundown on the console’s innards and “how it will shape the future of games.” The update will be live on the PlayStation Blog.

Don’t expect a huge event announcing lots of new details surrounding release information and games, then. We already know PS5 packs an SSD that will make loading games much faster, as well as beefier computing power for visually richer experiences.

But there’s still much to learn about the specifics of the PS5, and Microsoft’s Xbox One Series X has been putting the pressure on Sony by being comparatively forthcoming with such information in the past few weeks. Of course, we’re most interested in what tomorrow’s news will mean for the future of VR on PlayStation, but we don’t know if there will be any details specific to that.

For now, we do know that Sony is prototyping a new headset and that the current PSVR will work with PS5. The system is backward compatible, so it’s likely that your old PSVR games can run on PS5 with your original headset.

Last year Sony said that PS5 would arrive in the holiday 2020 period. It remains to be seen, however, if the ongoing coronavirus crisis might push the console — and the new Xbox — into next year. Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds tomorrow.