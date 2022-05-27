Sony To Show ‘Sneak Peek’ At PSVR 2 Games In State Of Play Next Week

Sony will offer a “sneak peek” at upcoming PSVR 2 games in a State Of Play presentation next week.

A post on the PlayStation Blog confirms that the showcase will air at 3pm PT/6pm ET/11pm UK on June 2. The show will consist of about 30 minutes of “announcements and updates”, though isn’t entirely dedicated to PSVR 2. Instead, the show will offer “a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.”

PSVR 2 Games Sneak Peek Confirmed

The post doesn’t confirm if we’ll hear any new information on the actual hardware at the show but, typically, Sony does put out disclaimers saying what won’t be at an event, just to temper expectations. With that disclaimer missing here, it’s possible we do get at least some info on the headsets release date and price.

Currently PSVR 2 is rumored to be launching in early 2023 and we’ve seen a handful of games confirmed. These include one first-party title, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and several third-party efforts like Among Us VR and Firmament. Developers like nDreams and Fast Travel Games are also confirmed to be working on games for the headset. Rumored titles also include a VR version of Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil 8.

Earlier this week PlayStation boss Jim Ryan revealed that Sony is planning over 20 games for the headset’s launch. You can keep up with every announced and rumored game for the headset here and follow along with everything else we know about the device here.

