Sony Reveals New VR Concert Experience With Madison Beer, Coming To PSVR And Oculus

Sony is the latest company to turn to virtual concerts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealed during yesterday’s CES 2021 showcase, Sony Music is partnering with Verizon to produce a virtual performance starring singer-songwriter, Madison Beer. The experience features a CG version of Beer, realized with the help of performance capture from the artist. Her digitized performance is being transplanted to the Sony Concert Hall venue in New York City for an intimate performance you’ll be able to watch on-demand either via video or inside PSVR and Oculus headsets. Check out a preview below.

As you can see in the clip, Beer has been digitally recreated with an impressive degree of realism. Her set will take from her new album, Life Support, and is enhanced with special effects.

Many other artists and companies have looked to VR to fill in for the lack of live music events over the course of the COVID-19. Whether it’s performances inside social VR networks like Altspace or broadcasts inside virtual spaces like Oculus Venues, creators are still trying to find a means of delivery that can match the real thing. We’ll be interested to see if Sony’s high production value approach results in a more compelling experience than past attempts.

The concert will debut later this winter, though we don’t have a specific release date nor word on if the piece will be available for free or come at a cost. Are you going to be checking it out? Let us know in the comments below!