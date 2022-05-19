New VR Studio Spins Out Of Warhammer 40K, Drop Dead Developer

Soul Assembly is a new studio dedicated to making VR and AR titles, spinning out of the team that made Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister.

The new studio is separate from Pixel Toys, which developed both Warhammer and VR zombie shooter, Drop Dead, but also works on mobile titles like Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War. Details of the split between the studios weren’t disclosed, but Soul Assembly plans to move forward developing VR and AR content. The studio also confirmed that Pixel Toys is still up and running and working on a new project.

Soul Assembly: New VR Studio Announced

In a press release, founder David Solari confirmed that Soul Assembly is currently working on two new titles, both of which are set to launch before the end of the year. Further details about these projects weren’t shared, but the studio’s new website does include a teaser image for what looks like a possible horror title with the words ‘Coming Soon’. David Osbourn and Tony Williams will also lead the studio alongside Solari.

Currently, the team is hiring for artists and programmers, with listings seeking people with experience developing for VR headsets. We’ll bring you more news from the studio as soon as it’s ready to announce its first projects.